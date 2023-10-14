The 10 best places to get a delicious Sunday roast dinner in Liverpool

Where is the best place to get a roast dinner in Liverpool? We’ve selected 10 great options, ranging from pub grub and food markets to Michelin Guide listed restaurants.

While there is never a wrong time to indulge in a Sunday roast (I’ve been known to serve one up midweek - it is, after all, the best meal ever created) but with Autumn set in and the nights getting darker now is the ideal time to reacquaint yourself with the wonderful dish, if you made the error of leaving it.

Be it beef, lamb, pork, chicken or all four, a well prepared roast dinner with all the trimmings does something to the soul.

So, we have canvassed opinion, checked the reviews, trawled the ratings and conducted our own taste-testing research to come up with a list of where to get the best roast dinners in Liverpool. Ranging from Michelin Guide recommended restaurants to pub grub and vegan options, there is something for everyone.

Check out our top 10 below, listed in no particular order.

1 . Barnacle, Duke Street Market ⭐ Named in the Michelin Guide and winner of a Travellers Choice 2023 award, Barnacle also has 4.5 stars on both Tripadvisor and Google. 💬 The restaurant claims to serve “Liverpool’s best Sunday roast” and while that may be up for debate our reviewer certainly gave the vegan version a massive thumbs up: “Barnacle has a delicious vegan option - roast dukkah cauliflower. Served with all the trimmings and gravy, it’s one of the best.” 📍Barnacle in Duke Street Market, 46 Duke St, Liverpool, L1 5AS.📱 0151 245 5113 Photo: Barnacle/Google

2 . The Railway, Tithebarn Street ⭐ The Railway serves up pub fare with locally sourced produce when possible and is a popular destination for a Sunday roast. It has 4.5 stars on Google and has been given a Travellers Choice 2023 award from Tripadvisor. 💬 One reviewer said: “Fabulous value. Sunday roast beef served piping hot and portions were so large it was difficult to finish it all. I had a small plate & even that was too large. Definitely a hidden gem we will be sure to visit again.” 📍18 Tithebarn St, Liverpool L2 2DT.📱 0151 236 9799 Photo: Ian Kennington/Google

3 . The Blackburne Gastropub & Hotel, Catharine Street ⭐ The Blackburne Arms Gastro Pub and Hotel in Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and 4.4 on Google. 💬 One reviewer said: “We had the roast and it was huge, plus ordered the extra side of cauli cheese and stuffing. It was excellent. The place was packed but we didn’t wait long and we will definitely be returning very soon.” 📍24 Catharine St, Liverpool, L8 7NL.📱 01517099159 Photo: The Blackburne Gastropub & Hotel/Google