Pizza is one of the most popular food dishes, with plenty of takeaways, restaurants and even cafes serving up a slice of pizza in the UK.

You know a good pizza when you taste it, despite the different preferences of toppings, base and crusts.

But if you’re on the hunt for a new pizza place to try, the Good Food Guide has given 21 restaurants in the UK its stamp of approval.

Here are the 21 best places for pizza in the UK, as picked by the Good Food Guide.

1 . At the Chapel Bruton, Somerset | Good Food Guide

2 . Bertha’s Pizza Bristol | Good Food Guide

3 . Cibus Levenshulme, Greater Manchester | Good Food Guide

4 . Crisp Pizza W6 Hammersmith, London | Good Food Guide