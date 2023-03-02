British Pie Week is almost here and what better way to celebrate than enjoying your favourite pie?

British Pie Week was founded in 2007 by British pastry-rolling company, Jus-Rol, and takes place between March 6 and 12.

It’s no secret that in Britain, we love pies, and the week is dedicated to celebrating the best pies in the country, and enjoying a tasty treat.

From hot savoury meat pies to a delicious dessert, Liverpool has some incredible places serving up delicious pies.

In no particular order, here are the 14 highest-rated places to get a pie in Liverpool according to Google reviews. Each has a rating of 4.0 out of 5 or above and at least ten reviews.

1 . The best pie shops in Liverpool Take a look at these much-loved pie shops, serving up delicious pastries! Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Homebaked Bakery Homebaked Bakery has been serving pies for Liverpudlians and footie fans for years. Whether you have a hankering for a gravy drizzled matchday pie, or a vegan scouse pasty, there’s something for everyone. They can be found on Oakfield Road or St George’s Hall. Photo: Homebaked Bakery Photo Sales

3 . The Gluten Free Pie Company The Gluten Free Company is a 100% gluten free and plant based bakery, baking delicious pie suitable for those with allergies. They have tons of options, including a Blind scouse pie, vegan chik’n pie! Photo: Gluten Free Pie Company Photo Sales

4 . The Wild Loaf The Wild Loaf is a small bakery on the outskirts of the city centre, serving a range of pastries. and bread. Options change regularly, however, great pies included their apple chaussons and this pecan tart - it counts as a pie, right? Photo: The Wild Loaf Photo Sales