British Pie Week is almost here and what better way to celebrate than enjoying your favourite pie?
British Pie Week was founded in 2007 by British pastry-rolling company, Jus-Rol, and takes place between March 6 and 12.
It’s no secret that in Britain, we love pies, and the week is dedicated to celebrating the best pies in the country, and enjoying a tasty treat.
From hot savoury meat pies to a delicious dessert, Liverpool has some incredible places serving up delicious pies.
In no particular order, here are the 14 highest-rated places to get a pie in Liverpool according to Google reviews. Each has a rating of 4.0 out of 5 or above and at least ten reviews.
1. The best pie shops in Liverpool
2. Homebaked Bakery
Homebaked Bakery has been serving pies for Liverpudlians and footie fans for years.
Whether you have a hankering for a gravy drizzled matchday pie, or a vegan scouse pasty, there’s something for everyone. They can be found on Oakfield Road or St George’s Hall.
3. The Gluten Free Pie Company
The Gluten Free Company is a 100% gluten free and plant based bakery, baking delicious pie suitable for those with allergies. They have tons of options, including a Blind scouse pie, vegan chik’n pie!
4. The Wild Loaf
The Wild Loaf is a small bakery on the outskirts of the city centre, serving a range of pastries. and bread. Options change regularly, however, great pies included their apple chaussons and this pecan tart - it counts as a pie, right?
