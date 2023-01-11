We’re almost halfway through Veganuary, with people around the world pledging to eat a vegan diet for 31 days.
Many people across Merseyside are taking part in the challenge, and with Liverpool named one of the most vegan friendly cities in the UK, there are tons of brilliant eateries to choose from.
Using Happy Cow reviews, we have create a guide to the best vegan eateries in Liverpool city centre, guaranteed to make the challenge that little bit easier.
The Vibe
The Vibe is a fully vegan cafe/restaurant, which opened in 2020 and has five stars on Happy Cow.
Located near Liverpool ONE bus station, the family-run business serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner options, as well as take away wraps and cakes. They serve a range of coffees, include speciality caffeine free options, as well as a range of smoothies.
Sanksruti
Sanksruti is a vegetarian Indian restaurant with a range of vegan options, located on Bixteth Street.
The eatery has five stars on Happy Cow and a huge selection of authentic Indian curries, starters and naans.
Guac ‘n’ Roll
Guac ‘n’ Roll is a completely vegan eatery, serving loaded burgers, small plates and a range of cakes and coffees.
The main restaurant is currently temporarily closed due to relocating, however, they can be found at pop ups around the city. Their food has earned them five Happy Cow stars.
Down the Hatch
Down the Hatch has 4.5 Happy Cow stars and serves up veggie and vegan junk-food favourites. The Duke Street restaurant is famous for a range of burgers, loaded fries and its Sunday Roast.
They are also offering 50% off burgers for Veganuary!
Yummy Green
Yummy Green is a vegetarian Chinese takeaway offering clearly labeled vegan dishes including mushroom chicken, shredded beef, and beancurd satay.
The takeway is located on Allerton Road an has five Happy Cow stars.
Bundobust
Bundobust is located on Bold Street and has 4.5 stars on Happy Cow.
The Indian restaurant is fully vegetarian, with a range of vegan street food dishes and craft beer.
Go Falafel
Go Falafel is a fast-food and juice bar, offering falafel wraps with a range of fillings, and fresh hummus.
The venue on Richmond Street has five Happy Cow stars and is a great spot for a quick vegan lunch.
The Caledonia
The Caledonia is a traditional pub that turned fully vegan in 2017. All of the food and drink is vegan and the menu includes burgers, hot dogs, ‘wings’, breakfast, and desserts.
The pub is located on Caledonia Street and has 4.5 Happy Cow stars.
The Egg Cafe
The Egg is a veggie cafe located just off Bold Street and has four Happy Cow stars.
Serving up homemade veggie and vegan dishes in a listed building, The Egg is a great chill out spot and was named the Best Restaurant at the 2019 Liverpool Independent Business Awards.