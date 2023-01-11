Veganuary is in full swing and these eateries have the best reviews in town.

We’re almost halfway through Veganuary, with people around the world pledging to eat a vegan diet for 31 days.

Many people across Merseyside are taking part in the challenge, and with Liverpool named one of the most vegan friendly cities in the UK, there are tons of brilliant eateries to choose from.

Using Happy Cow reviews, we have create a guide to the best vegan eateries in Liverpool city centre, guaranteed to make the challenge that little bit easier.

The Vibe

The Vibe is a fully vegan cafe/restaurant, which opened in 2020 and has five stars on Happy Cow.

Vegan doesn’t have to mean boring! Image: The Vibe

Located near Liverpool ONE bus station, the family-run business serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner options, as well as take away wraps and cakes. They serve a range of coffees, include speciality caffeine free options, as well as a range of smoothies.

Sanksruti

Sanksruti is a vegetarian Indian restaurant with a range of vegan options, located on Bixteth Street.

Sanskruti translates to ‘tradition’ or ‘culture’. Image: Sanskruti

The eatery has five stars on Happy Cow and a huge selection of authentic Indian curries, starters and naans.

Guac ‘n’ Roll

Guac ‘n’ Roll is a completely vegan eatery, serving loaded burgers, small plates and a range of cakes and coffees.

The new Chipotle Chik’n taco. Image: Guacnrollkitchen via Instagram

The main restaurant is currently temporarily closed due to relocating, however, they can be found at pop ups around the city. Their food has earned them five Happy Cow stars.

Down the Hatch

Down the Hatch has 4.5 Happy Cow stars and serves up veggie and vegan junk-food favourites. The Duke Street restaurant is famous for a range of burgers, loaded fries and its Sunday Roast.

A selection of meal deal options at Down the Hatch. Image: Downthehatchliv via Instagram

They are also offering 50% off burgers for Veganuary!

Yummy Green

Yummy Green is a vegetarian Chinese takeaway offering clearly labeled vegan dishes including mushroom chicken, shredded beef, and beancurd satay.

Vegan Char Su at Yummy Green. Image: Yummy Green/Happy Cow

The takeway is located on Allerton Road an has five Happy Cow stars.

Bundobust

Bundobust is located on Bold Street and has 4.5 stars on Happy Cow.

A range of veggie and vegan dishes. Image: Bundobust Liverpool

The Indian restaurant is fully vegetarian, with a range of vegan street food dishes and craft beer.

Go Falafel

Go Falafel is a fast-food and juice bar, offering falafel wraps with a range of fillings, and fresh hummus.

Falafel wrap at Go Falafel. Image: Go Falafel

The venue on Richmond Street has five Happy Cow stars and is a great spot for a quick vegan lunch.

The Caledonia

The Caledonia is a traditional pub that turned fully vegan in 2017. All of the food and drink is vegan and the menu includes burgers, hot dogs, ‘wings’, breakfast, and desserts.

Delicious chips at The Caledonia. Image: The Caledonia

The pub is located on Caledonia Street and has 4.5 Happy Cow stars.

The Egg Cafe

The Egg is a veggie cafe located just off Bold Street and has four Happy Cow stars.

Liverpool’s oldest veggie cafe, The Egg is known for their amazing Sunday roast, available every Sunday. Vegan meat with all the trimmings, gravy and cranberry sauce - delicious.

