Vegans don’t need to miss out in Liverpool.
The weather is getting colder and what’s better than a delicious roast dinner on a chilly Sunday?
Although roasts are not usually something veggies or vegans can enjoy, Liverpool has amazing vegan options that aren’t just a plate of vegetables.
From roast ‘seitan’ beef to homemade nut roasts and cauliflower cheese, you’ll be blown away by these incredible Sunday roasts.
1. The Egg, 16-18 Newington
Liverpool’s oldest veggie cafe, The Egg is known for their amazing Sunday roast, available every Sunday. Vegan meat with all the trimmings, gravy and cranberry sauce - delicious.
2. Guac ‘n’ Roll Kitchen, Gildart Street
Served on the first Sunday of every month, Guac ‘n’ Roll’s vegan roast has all the trimmings and a choice of vegan meats. They also have a range of yummy vegan desserts, including iced cinnamon buns.
3. Down the Hatch, Duke Street
Served every Sunday, Down the Hatch’s amazing roast dinner is made up of seitan ‘beef’, roast potatoes, cauliflower cheese, maple carrots and more - and it’s available until 8pm.
4. The Vibe, Paradise Street
The Vibe’s roast is available day on their afternoon menu, not just Sundays! Nut roast served with rosemary roast potatoes, maple carrot and parsnips, savoy cabbage, broccoli and stuffing - with cranberry sauce and gravy of course. The whole menu at the cafe is completely vegan, including delicious drinks to have with your roast.