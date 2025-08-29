The Ivy Asia has revealed details about its new Liverpool restaurant.

The Ivy officially opened its first Liverpool venue last November, with celebrities and influencers flocking to the Castle Street site. Since then, the Ivy Liverpool Brasserie regularly features among the city’s most-booked restaurants.

Now, the Ivy Collection is set to open a second Liverpool venue, focusing on Asian-inspired cuisine and theatrical dining.

The Ivy Asia will be located above the Castle Street brasserie and will officially launch this autumn.

The Ivy Asia is coming to Liverpool. | Submitted

In a new statement, a spokesperson for the Ivy Asia said: “The Ivy Asia is delighted to announce its upcoming arrival in Liverpool this autumn, with a spectacular new restaurant set to open above the much-loved Ivy Liverpool Brasserie.

“As the newest addition to their existing eight locations nationwide, The Ivy Asia Liverpool will showcase the brand’s signature blend of vibrant interiors, theatrical dining, and Asian-inspired cuisine. Guests will be taken on a sensory journey of bold flavours, creative cocktails, and an atmosphere like no other.”

They added that further details will be revealed “in due course”.