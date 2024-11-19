Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The highly-awaited Ivy Liverpool Brasserie has officially opened to the public.

The 180-cover restaurant on Castle Street features the opulent interior the brand is known for, while retaining the original charm of the Grade I listed Bank of England building, and is the luxury chain’s third branch in the North West.

The beautiful new venue welcomed celebrities, influencers and press on Thursday (November 14) for a special launch party, and officially opened to customers on Tuesday (November 19) at 8.30pm.

The restaurant has already experienced large numbers of reservations since bookings opened on October 22, with high demand to eat at the swanky new restaurant.

The Ivy Liverpool Brasserie. | The Ivy Liverpool Brasserie

The stunning floor at the Ivy Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

The brasserie offers a range of food from breakfast and brunch to its all day A La Carte offerings and its signature Sunday roast. The restaurant also offers afternoon tea and veggie and vegan options, and a private dining room for special occasions.

The Ivy Liverpool Brasserie is open from 8.30am to 10.00pm Monday to Thursday, 9.00am to 10.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9.00am to 9.00pm on Sundays.

Take a look at the full video above to see inside the new Ivy Liverpool Brasserie.

