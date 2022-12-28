These local eateries received top marks during inspections in the last two months.

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out or shop for food by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

Working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Liverpool City Council send inspectors to assess businesses, considering factors such as hygienic food handling, management of food safety, food storage and the cleanliness of facilities.

Advertisement

Below we’ve collated a list of all the places across the city that have scored top marks during inspections in the last two months.

There are six possible ratings:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Five star ratings

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following venues are classed as restaurants, cafes, takeaways or canteens and received five star ratings:

The Palm: 71 Mount Pleasant (rated on November 24)

Poppin Burgers: The Excelsior, 121 - 125 Dale Street (rated on November 24)

The Excelsior Pub: The Excelsior, 121 - 125 Dale Street (rated on November 24)

Advertisement

The Excelsior has been awarded a five-star rating. Image: Google

Mojos: 1 Back Berry Street (rated on November 23)

Advertisement

Namma Ooru Dosa: 138 Mill Lane (rated on November 18)

Taskers Home Store Coffee Shop: Unit G1 to G3 Liver Industrial Estate (rated on November 15)

Advertisement

Five Guys: 14 Paradise Street (rated on November 15)

Five Guys received a five-star rating. Image: Liverpool ONE

Fika: 131 Woolton Road (rated on November 14)

McDonalds: Stonedale Retail Park, East Lancashire Road (rated on November 11)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parlour Cocktail & Pizza Lounge: 37 - 41 Hardman Street (rated on November 9)

The Quarter: 7 - 15 Falkner Street (rated on November 9)

Big Lola’s Taqueria: 493 Smithdown Road (rated on November 8)

Big Lola’s was awarded five-stars. Image: Google

Advertisement

Lappin’s Cafe: 42 Mill Lane (rated on November 8)

Classic Shake & Waffle: Office A, 210 Picton Road (rated on November 7)

Advertisement

The Molly Cafe: 168 Molyneux Road (rated on November 4)

William Gladstone: 18 - 22 North John Stree (rated on November 3)

Advertisement

Dough Bar: 231 Hilbre Street (rated on November 2)

Dough Bar received a rating of five stars .Image: Dough Bar

Eighty 5 Cafe Bistro: 85 Woolton Road (rated on November 1)

Jo’s Food Bar: Sports Direct, 88 Rose Lane (rated on November 1)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laros: 42 Storrsdale Road (rated on November 1)

Rosie Lees Kitchen: 5 Speke Road (rated on November 1)

Mado Tapas and Cocktail Bar: 379 Eaton Road (rated on October 31)

Kelly’s Dispensary: 154 - 158 Smithdown Road (rated on October 28)

Advertisement

Kelly’s Dispensary was awarded a five-star rating. Image: Kelly’s Dispensary

OSQA: Unit 4 City Gate West, 9 Oldham Street (rated on October 27)

Advertisement

Amy’s Pizza: 201 Townsend Lane (rated on October 25)