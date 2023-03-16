These local food joints received the lowest mark during inspections in the last six months.

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out or shop for food by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

Working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Liverpool City Council send inspectors to assess businesses, considering factors such as hygienic food handling, management of food safety, food storage and the cleanliness of facilities.

Below we’ve collated a list of all the places across Liverpool that have scored zero during inspections in the last six months.

There are six possible ratings:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Zero star ratings

The following venues are classed as restaurants, cafes, takeaways or canteens and received the lowest ratings:

China Garden: 188 Rice Lane, Liverpool L9 1DG (rated on February 15 2023)

Babylon Kebab Pizza: 118 Breckfield Road North, Liverpool L5 4QZ (rated on February 7 2023)

Buffalo Nice Pizza: 105 Admiral Street, Liverpool L8 8BW (rated on February 7 2023)

Amalfi Pizza: 80 - 82 Priory Road, Liverpool L4 2SH (rated on February 6 2023)

Ottos: 4 Ashfield Road, Liverpool L17 0BZ (rated on January 30 2023)

Pizza Slice Express: 5 Wheathill Industrial Estate, Holt Lane, Liverpool L27 0YA (rated on January 25 2023)

H Jungs: 527 West Derby Road, Liverpool L13 8AA (rated on January 12 2023)

Sunny Fish Bar: 150 Mill Lane, Liverpool L13 4AH (rated on December 19 2022)

Yogee Treats: 109 Mulberry Street, Liverpool L7 7EF (rated on November 30 2022)

Touch of Spice: 55 Lawrence Road, Liverpool L15 0EE (rated on November 16 2022)

New Parkgate Fish and Chips: 83 Orrell Lane, Liverpool L9 8BX (rated on November 16 2022)

Liverpool Shwarma and Charcoal Grill: 6 Lawrence Road, Liverpool L15 0EG (rated on November 16 2022)

Happy Fryer:377 Prescot Road, Liverpool L13 3BS (rated on November 9 2022) - recently inspected, new rating due.

Smash’d Bros: 189 Rice Lane, Liverpool L9 1AQ (rated on November 3 2022)

Yona: 62 Heath Road, Liverpool L19 4UF (rated on November 2 2022)

Yu Hing Fish and Chips: 85 County Road, Liverpool L4 3QD (rated on November 1 2022)

Karo Nice Pizza LTD: 193 County Road, Liverpool L4 5PB (rated on October 18 2022)