These local eateries received the lowest mark during inspections in the last six months.

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out or shop for food by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

Working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Liverpool City Council send inspectors to assess businesses, considering factors such as hygienic food handling, management of food safety, food storage and the cleanliness of facilities.

Advertisement

Below we’ve collated a list of all the places across Liverpool that have scored zero during inspections in the last six months.

There are six possible ratings:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Zero star ratings

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following venues are classed as restaurants, cafes, takeaways or canteens and received the lowest ratings:

Sunny Fish Bar: 150 Mill Lane, Liverpool L13 4AH (rated on December 19 2022)

Yogee Treats: 109 Mulberry Street, Liverpool L7 7EF (rated on November 30 2022)

Touch of Spice: 55 Lawrence Road, Liverpool L15 0EE (rated on November 16 2022)

Advertisement

New Parkgate Fish and Chips: 83 Orrell Lane, Liverpool L9 8BX (rated on November 16 2022)

Liverpool Shwarma and Charcoal Grill: 6 Lawrence Road, Liverpool L15 0EG (rated on November 16 2022)

Advertisement

Happy Fryer:377 Prescot Road, Liverpool L13 3BS (rated on November 9 2022)

Smash’d Bros: 189 Rice Lane, Liverpool L9 1AQ (rated on November 3 2022)

Advertisement

Yona: 62 Heath Road, Liverpool L19 4UF (rated on November 2 2022)

Yu Hing Fish and Chips: 85 County Road, Liverpool L4 3QD (rated on November 1 2022)

Karo Nice Pizza LTD: 193 County Road, Liverpool L4 5PB (rated on October 18 2022)

Papa John’s: Unit A Prescot Street, Liverpool L7 8UL (rated on October 5 2022)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peppers City Takeout/The Bronx Pizza: 46 - 48 Mount Pleasant, Liverpool L3 5SD (rated on September 1 2022)