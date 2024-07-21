Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The much-loved city centre pub is being ‘brought back to life’.

One of Liverpool’s most-loved pubs will reopen to the public in a matter of weeks, following its shock closure last year.

The Monro on Duke Street was ‘forced to close’ in October 2023, leaving staff without jobs and many loyal customers losing their Christmas bookings. Built in the late 18th century, the pub is named after the three-masted sailing ship ‘The James Monro’ and was Grade II listed in 1985.

Now, the former gastropub is being ‘brought back to life’ by the 1936 Pub Company - known for the Vines, Queen of Hope Street and Red Lion - and will be ‘reimagined as a 100-year-old Dublin pub’ and will serve ten cask ales and stouts.

The Monro, Duke Street, Liverpool. | The Monro via Instagram

The revamp has been underway for a number of weeks and, while an official opening date has not yet been announced, the team at The Monro say the pub will be open in around three weeks, with an early August launch.

The ‘all new’ Monro will feature two beer gardens, homemade pies, a range of local ales and will be decked out in the 1936 Pub Company’s unique decor. Punters can expect antiques, real fires and live sport.