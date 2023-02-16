The most booked eateries range from burger joints to fine dining - and they’re still taking reservations.

Liverpool is filled with excellent dining options and it can be tricky to know which restaurant to choose.

Luckily, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month in order to crown the Top 10 Diners’ Choice winners.

These awards are split into catagories, to help foodies discover new favourites, and includes a top ten most booked list. And here they are. Is your favourite on the list?

1 . The ten most booked restaurants in Liverpool Eating out with friends or family? We've got some great suggestions.

2 . The Cavern Restaurant The tenth most booked restaurant in Liverpool is the Cavern Restaurant. Located on Mathew Street right next to the famous Cavern Club, the restaurant offers classic British dishes and is popular with tourists.

3 . Red Dog Saloon The ninth most booked restaurant in Liverpool is Red Dog Saloon. The popular venue offers BBQ meat and excellent burgers.

4 . PANAM Restaurant and Bar The eighth most booked restaurant in Liverpool is PANAM Restaurant and Bar. PANAM Liverpool offers three bars, mezzanine dining, and a spectacular dockside view