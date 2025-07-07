OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews every month to crown the Diners’ Choice winners and give passionate foodies an idea of which restaurants are hot right now.

These awards are split into categories to help restaurant-goers discover new favourites, and feature a top ten ‘most-booked’ list for different parts of the country - including Liverpool and Merseyside.

Here are Liverpool’s top ten most popular restaurants for July 2025, which should feature on your ‘must try’ list and are perfect for a bite to eat during a summer day out.

1 . The Ivy, Castle Street, Liverpool The Ivy, Castle Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

2 . Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street, Liverpool Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street, Liverpool. | Hawksmoor/Google

3 . Gaucho, Water Street, Liverpool Gaucho, Water Street, Liverpool. | Gaucho

4 . 360 Sky Bar, Old Hall Street, Liverpool 360 Sky Bar, Old Hall Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes