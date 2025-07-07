OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews every month to crown the Diners’ Choice winners and give passionate foodies an idea of which restaurants are hot right now.
These awards are split into categories to help restaurant-goers discover new favourites, and feature a top ten ‘most-booked’ list for different parts of the country - including Liverpool and Merseyside.
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
Here are Liverpool’s top ten most popular restaurants for July 2025, which should feature on your ‘must try’ list and are perfect for a bite to eat during a summer day out.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.