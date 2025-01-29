Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The top 50 gastropubs have been named by Estrella Damm

The pubs named are in various locations including Northumberland, Devon and York

The list highlights the hard work of individuals in the gastropub industry

The top 50 gastropubs in the UK for 2025 have been named by Estrella Damm. The list was unveiled on Monday January 27 at a prestigious ceremony.

Founded in 2009, the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list highlights the excellence and hard work of those in the gastropub sector.

Organiser of the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs, Ed Bedington, said: “Congratulations to all the pubs that made the list for 2025. It’s a real honour to be able to recognise some of the best gastronomic offers in the pub world and celebrate the diversity that makes up this wonderful sector.”

Find the full list of Estrella Damm’s Top 50 Gastropubs below, which are located in various areas of the UK.

The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge, Suffolk The Devonshire, Soho The Star Inn, Harome, York Parkers Arms, Clitheroe, Lancashire The Mariners, Rock, Cornwall The Red Lion and Sun, Highgate, London The Three Horseshoes, Batcombe, Somerset The Sportsman, Seasalter, Kent The Cornish Arms, Tavistock, Devon The Bull & Last, Highgate, London The Bull, Oxfordshire, Charlbury The Gunton Arms, Norwich, Norfolk The Fordwich Arms, Canterbury, Kent Harwood Arms, Fulham, London The Angel at Hetton, Hetton, Yorkshire The Edinburgh Castle, Ancoats, Greater Manchester The Baring, Islington, London The Pack Horse, Hayfield, Derbyshire The Woolpack Inn, Slad, Gloucestershire The Rat Inn, Anick, Northumberland Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax, Yorkshire Canton Arms, Stockwell, London The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling, Old Windsor, Berkshire The Black Bear Inn, Usk, Monmouthshire The Clarence Tavern, Stoke Newington, London The Black Bull, Sedbergh, Cumbria The Abbey Inn, Byland, Yorkshire The Pipe and Glass, South Dalton, Yorkshire The Coach, Marlow, Buckinghamshire The Longs Arms, South Wraxall, Wiltshire The Broad Chare, Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland The Hand & Flowers, Marlow, Buckinghamshire The Bulls Head, Craswell, Herefordshire Heft, High Newton, Cumbria The Crown, Burchetts Green The Silver Cup, Harpenden The Waterman’s Arms, Barnes The Camberwell Arms, London The Dog and Gun, Skelton, Cumbria The Drapers Arms, Islington, London The Scran & Scallie, Edinburgh, Midlothian The Durham Ox, Crayke, Yorkshire The Eagle, Farringdon, London The Merry Harriers, Hambledon The Tamil Prince, Islington, London The Wild Rabbit, Kingham, Oxfordshire The Three Fishes, Whalley, Lancashire The Dog at Wingham, Wingham, Kent The White Swan at Fence, Fence, Lancashire The Double Red Duke, Bampton, Oxfordshire

For more information on Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs, please visit its website.