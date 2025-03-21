The top ten most-booked restaurants in Liverpool you need to try this spring

Each month, OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews in order to crown the Diners’ Choice winners.

These awards are split into categories, to help foodies discover new favourites, and feature a top ten ‘most-booked’ list for different parts of the country - including Liverpool and Merseyside.

Here are Liverpool’s top ten most popular restaurants for March 2025, which should feature on your ‘must try’ list and are perfect for a bite to eat during a spring day out.

1 . The Ivy Liverpool Brasserie, Castle Street The Ivy Liverpool Brasserie, Castle Street. | The Ivy Liverpool Brasserie

2 . Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street. | Hawksmoor/Google

3 . Gaucho, Water Street Gaucho, Water Street. | Gaucho

4 . Riva Blu, Castle Street Riva Blu, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes