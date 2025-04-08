The top ten most-booked restaurants in Liverpool you need to try - including Gaucho & The Ivy

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:25 BST

Discover the most popular restaurants in Liverpool that you need to try this April, including Gaucho and the Ivy.

Every month, OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews in order to crown the Diners’ Choice winners and give eager foodies an idea of which restaurants are hot right now.

These awards are split into categories, to help restaurant-goers discover new favourites, and feature a top ten ‘most-booked’ list for different parts of the country - including Liverpool and Merseyside.

Here are Liverpool’s top ten most popular restaurants for April 2025, which should feature on your ‘must try’ list and are perfect for a bite to eat during a sunny spring day out.

The Ivy, Castle Street, Liverpool.

1. The Ivy, Castle Street, Liverpool

The Ivy, Castle Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street, Liverpool.

2. Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street, Liverpool

Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street, Liverpool. | Hawksmoor

Gaucho, Water Street, Liverpool.

3. Gaucho, Water Street, Liverpool

Gaucho, Water Street, Liverpool. | Gaucho

Riva Blu, Castle Street, Liverpool.

4. Riva Blu, Castle Street, Liverpool

Riva Blu, Castle Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

