Every month, OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews in order to crown the Diners’ Choice winners and give eager foodies an idea of which restaurants are hot right now.
These awards are split into categories, to help restaurant-goers discover new favourites, and feature a top ten ‘most-booked’ list for different parts of the country - including Liverpool and Merseyside.
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
Here are Liverpool’s top ten most popular restaurants for April 2025, which should feature on your ‘must try’ list and are perfect for a bite to eat during a sunny spring day out.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.