Every month, OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews in order to crown the Diners’ Choice winners and give eager foodies an idea of which restaurants are hot right now.

These awards are split into categories, to help restaurant-goers discover new favourites, and feature a top ten ‘most-booked’ list for different parts of the country - including Liverpool and Merseyside.

Here are Liverpool’s top ten most popular restaurants for April 2025, which should feature on your ‘must try’ list and are perfect for a bite to eat during a sunny spring day out.

1 . The Ivy, Castle Street, Liverpool The Ivy, Castle Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

2 . Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street, Liverpool Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street, Liverpool. | Hawksmoor

3 . Gaucho, Water Street, Liverpool Gaucho, Water Street, Liverpool. | Gaucho

4 . Riva Blu, Castle Street, Liverpool Riva Blu, Castle Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes