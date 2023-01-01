These local eateries received top marks during inspections in the last six months.

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out or shop for food by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

Working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Wirral Council send inspectors to assess businesses, considering factors such as hygienic food handling, management of food safety, food storage and the cleanliness of facilities.

Below we’ve collated a list of all the places across the Wirral that have scored top marks during inspections from June 2022.

There are six possible ratings:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Five star ratings

The following public venues are classed as a restaurant, cafe or canteen and received five star ratings in the last half of 2022:

Est Italian : 19 Banks Road, West Kirby (rated on November 17)

: 19 Banks Road, West Kirby (rated on November 17) 625 : 86 Banks Road, West Kirby (rated on November 2)

: 86 Banks Road, West Kirby (rated on November 2) New Brighton Cricket & Bowling Club : Mackies Stonemasons, 109-111 Rake Lane, Liscard (rated on September 30)

: Mackies Stonemasons, 109-111 Rake Lane, Liscard (rated on September 30) The Slipper Baths Cafe : Burn Avenue, Rock Ferry (rated on September 29)

: Burn Avenue, Rock Ferry (rated on September 29) The Turkish BBQ : 8 High Street, Bromborough (rated on September 29)

: 8 High Street, Bromborough (rated on September 29) Nando’s : Unit RU4B, The Croft Retail Park, Welton Road, Bromborough (rated on September 29)

: Unit RU4B, The Croft Retail Park, Welton Road, Bromborough (rated on September 29) Riverside Bowl : Marine Promenade, New Brighton (rated on September 14)

: Marine Promenade, New Brighton (rated on September 14) Mimosa Tea Garden: Green Lane, Eastham (rated on September 8)

Mimosa Tea Garden was rated five stars. Image: Google

Kerala Kitchen : 27 Arrowe Park Road, Upton (rated on September 8)

: 27 Arrowe Park Road, Upton (rated on September 8) Campaneros Crisis Cafe : 2A Price Street, Birkenhead (rated on September 6)

: 2A Price Street, Birkenhead (rated on September 6) Coffee Aroma : 4-6 Brunswick Court, Price Street, Birkenhead (rated on September 6)

: 4-6 Brunswick Court, Price Street, Birkenhead (rated on September 6) Kings Cafe : Kings Church, Victoria Fields, Tranmere (rated on September 6)

: Kings Church, Victoria Fields, Tranmere (rated on September 6) Wylde Coffee : Heswall, Wirral (rated on August 24)

: Heswall, Wirral (rated on August 24) Brown Bear : 45 Thingwall Road, Irby (rated on August 23)

: 45 Thingwall Road, Irby (rated on August 23) Station Parade : 33 Grange Road, West Kirby (rated on August 17)

: 33 Grange Road, West Kirby (rated on August 17) The Vineyard Bar and Kitchen: 14 Upton Road, Moreton (rated on August 10)

The Vineyard received a five-star rating. Image: The Vineyard via Facebook

Regency Suite : 72 Grosvenor Street, Liscard (rated on August 10)

: 72 Grosvenor Street, Liscard (rated on August 10) The Seaside Cafe : New Brighton, Wirral (rated on August 9)

: New Brighton, Wirral (rated on August 9) Hole in One Bistro : Moreton Hills Golf Centre, Tarran Way South, Moreton (rated on August 5)

: Moreton Hills Golf Centre, Tarran Way South, Moreton (rated on August 5) The Sweet Pea Cafe : 2A Acacia Grove, West Kirby (rated on August 4)

: 2A Acacia Grove, West Kirby (rated on August 4) Wimpy : 31 Princes Pavement, Birkenhead (rated on August 4)

: 31 Princes Pavement, Birkenhead (rated on August 4) The Quirky Cafe : 124E Market Street, Hoylake (rated on August 4)

: 124E Market Street, Hoylake (rated on August 4) Bidston Golf Club: Bidston Link Road Leasowe (rated on August 2)

Bidston Golf Club has a five-star food hygiene rating. Image: Google

The Beacon : One World Coffee Shop, Heswall (rated on August 2)

: One World Coffee Shop, Heswall (rated on August 2) The Real Dairy Ice Cream Company : 192 Price Street, Birkenhead (rated on July 26)

: 192 Price Street, Birkenhead (rated on July 26) Tea Shack : The Oval Sports Centre, Old Chester Road, Higher Bebington (rated on July 20)

: The Oval Sports Centre, Old Chester Road, Higher Bebington (rated on July 20) Love Brownies : 24 Banks Road, West Kirby (rated on July 15)

: 24 Banks Road, West Kirby (rated on July 15) Tanskey’s : Coronation Gardens, Banks Road, West Kirby (rated on July 13)

: Coronation Gardens, Banks Road, West Kirby (rated on July 13) Seafood Shack : 51 Grange Road, West Kirby (rated on July 1)

: 51 Grange Road, West Kirby (rated on July 1) The Red Fox : Neston Road, Thornton Hough (rated on June 21)

: Neston Road, Thornton Hough (rated on June 21) Chatwins : 49 Telegraph Road, Heswall (rated on June 15)

: 49 Telegraph Road, Heswall (rated on June 15) Ena Pa African-Caribbean Soul Food: Woodside Ferry, Woodside Ferry Approach, Birkenhead (rated on June 10)