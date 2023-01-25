Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out or shop for food by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.
Working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Wirral Council send inspectors to assess businesses, considering factors such as hygienic food handling, management of food safety, food storage and the cleanliness of facilities.
Advertisement
Below we’ve collated a list of all the places across Wirral that have scored zero during inspections in the last six months.
There are six possible ratings:
- 0 – urgent improvement required.
- 1 – major improvement necessary.
- 2 – some improvement necessary.
- 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
- 4 – hygiene standards are good.
- 5 – hygiene standards are very good
Zero star ratings
Advertisement
Advertisement
The following venues are classed as restaurants, cafes, takeaways or canteens and received the lowest ratings:
- Wirral Tandoori Restaurant: 18 Bromborough Village Road, Bromborough CH62 7ES (rated on December 14 2022)
- Royal Taste: 29 Pasture Road, Moreton CH46 7TG (rated on December 1 2022)
- Victoria Kebab & Pizza House: 12 Bebington Road, Tranmere CH42 6PU (rated on November 23 2022)
- Cramstones Cafe: 64-66 Grange Road West, Birkenhead CH41 4DB (rated on October 28 2022)
- Tikka: 11 Upton Road, Moreton CH46 0PD (rated on October 12 2022)
- Chino: 74A Argyle Street, Birkenhead CH41 6AF (rated on October 10 2022)
- KRL General Store & Café: 256 Grange Road, Birkenhead CH41 6EB (rated on September 26 2022)
- Saughall Massie Fish and Chip Bar: 202 Saughall Massie Road, Upton CH49 4LD (rated on September 23 2022)