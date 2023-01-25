These local eateries received the lowest mark during inspections in the last six months.

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out or shop for food by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

Working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Wirral Council send inspectors to assess businesses, considering factors such as hygienic food handling, management of food safety, food storage and the cleanliness of facilities.

Below we’ve collated a list of all the places across Wirral that have scored zero during inspections in the last six months.

There are six possible ratings:

0 – urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Zero star ratings

