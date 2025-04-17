Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These Liverpool venues could be named the North West’s best.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Liverpool pubs and bars have been nominated for a prestigious National Pub & Bar Award.

The annual awards ceremony, which returns to London in June, highlights a fantastic range of venues across the whole of the UK by naming 94 sites as the best in their respective counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 94 County Winners will be announced live at the event, as well as Highly Commended venues for each area. In total, 256 pubs and bars have been shortlisted throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Roscoe Head, Liverpool. Image: Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews

St Peter's Tavern, Liverpool. | LiverpoolWorld

In Merseyside, all three venues shortlisted are located in Liverpool city centre, with the CAMRA celebrated Roscoe Head, newly revamped St Peter’s Tavern and buzzing Flight Club all vying for the county title.

The Liverpool pubs are also up against 12 other venues across the North West, including sites in Greater Manchester, Cumbria, Lancashire and Cheshire.

As well as County and Regional winners, the awards night will crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, ultimately, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

The sparkling ceremony will take place on June 24, 2025.