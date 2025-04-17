Three brilliant Liverpool pubs shortlisted for prestigious National Pub & Bar Award

By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Apr 2025, 09:30 BST
These Liverpool venues could be named the North West’s best.

Three Liverpool pubs and bars have been nominated for a prestigious National Pub & Bar Award.

The annual awards ceremony, which returns to London in June, highlights a fantastic range of venues across the whole of the UK by naming 94 sites as the best in their respective counties.

The 94 County Winners will be announced live at the event, as well as Highly Commended venues for each area. In total, 256 pubs and bars have been shortlisted throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Roscoe Head, Liverpool. Image: Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews
Roscoe Head, Liverpool. Image: Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews
St Peter's Tavern, Liverpool.St Peter's Tavern, Liverpool.
St Peter's Tavern, Liverpool. | LiverpoolWorld

In Merseyside, all three venues shortlisted are located in Liverpool city centre, with the CAMRA celebrated Roscoe Head, newly revamped St Peter’s Tavern and buzzing Flight Club all vying for the county title.

The Liverpool pubs are also up against 12 other venues across the North West, including sites in Greater Manchester, Cumbria, Lancashire and Cheshire.

As well as County and Regional winners, the awards night will crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, ultimately, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

The sparkling ceremony will take place on June 24, 2025.

