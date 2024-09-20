Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Customer often wait in long queues to get their hands on Lunko’s pastries.

One of Liverpool’s most popular bakeries has revealed it will be opening a new store right near the city centre.

Powered by the team behind The Butterholic - an online bakery providing stock to businesses across the North West - Lunko opened just off Lark Lane in June 2023 and quickly became a TikTok sensation, going viral for its delicious pastry offerings, from filled croissants to cruffins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open from 10am Wednesday to Sunday, customers are often seen queuing outside the Parkfield Road venue before the doors open, in a bid to get their hands on the highly-sought after sweet treats before they sell out. But, pastry lovers will no longer have to head into Aigburth to enjoy Lunko’s goods as a new store is set to open, just a short walk away from Liverpool city centre.

Lunko is coming to the Baltic Triangle. | Lunko via Instagram

In an Instagram post on Friday (September 20), the bakery said ‘Lunko 2.0’ is “coming soon” and shared a video and image of a cup reading, “Lunko in the Baltic”. While it has not yet been revealed exactly where the new bakery will be located, it is pretty safe to say it will be somewhere in Liverpool’s buzzing Baltic Triangle.

An official launch date has not yet been announced but we expect to see snaking queues around the Baltic when Lunko 2.0 opens its doors.