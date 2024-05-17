Top 10 best-rated Wetherspoons in UK ranked - including Merseyside pub

The top ten Wetherspoons in the UK have been revealed, and one Merseyside pub features in the list of excellence.

The research conducted by experts at Q.R. Code Generator analysed a list from the Wetherspoons website of 869 Wetherspoons pubs and hotels across the UK to establish which ones are the best rated by the average total percentage of five star or ‘excellent’ reviews on Google. Only venues with 200 reviews or more were included.

While the number one spot was handed to a Manchester branch, one of Merseyside’s newest Wetherspoons pubs made the top ten list after impressing customers. Dominated by Northern venues, only one London pub made the cut.

Take a look at the top ten list below to find out which Merseyside venue impressed customers the most. Let us know your favourite pubs in the comments.

1 . The Bishop Blaize, Manchester The Bishop Blaize in Manchester had a score of 60.34%, taking the number one spot. Photo: Gerald England CC S-A 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

2 . Royal Victoria Pavilion, Ramsgate In second place is Ramsgate's Royal Victoria Pavilion, with a score of 58.48%. Photo: JD Wetherspoon/Royal Victoria Pavilion

3 . The Caley Picture House, Edinburgh The Caley Picture in Edinburgh placed at number three, with a score of 57.82%. Photo: Contributed

4 . The Greenwood Hotel, Northolt The Greenwood Hotel in Northolt had a score of 57.80%, taking the number four spot. Photo: Google Street View