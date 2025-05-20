Top 13 best-rated vegetarian-friendly restaurants in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 20th May 2025, 10:07 BST

Explore the top 13 best-rated vegetarian-friendly restaurants in Liverpool, each boasting an extensive menu of vegetarian or vegan dishes.

Vegetarianism and veganism continue to gain popularity and Liverpool has certainly adapted. The city boasts an incredible selection of vegetarian-friendly restaurants, including fully plant-based eateries.

We have rounded up the top rated veggie places in the city, which have impressive customers. The rankings are based on Google reviews.

Take a look at the top 13 best-rated veggie friendly joints in Liverpool. Each restaurant has received at least 50 Google reviews and has a menu featuring a large selection of vegetarian or vegan dishes.

The Vibe is a fully vegan cafe. It has a Google rating of 4.9 stars from 755 reviews.

1. The Vibe, Chancery House

The Vibe is a fully vegan cafe. It has a Google rating of 4.9 stars from 755 reviews. | Emma Dukes

Guac ‘n’ Roll Kitchen is a fully vegan cafe. It has a Google rating of 4.9 stars from 130 reviews.

2. Guac ‘n’ Roll Kitchen, Kempston Street

Guac ‘n’ Roll Kitchen is a fully vegan cafe. It has a Google rating of 4.9 stars from 130 reviews. | guacnrollkitchen via Instagram.

Forked Up Vegan is a fully vegan trader at Blackstock Market. It has a Google rating of 4.9 stars from 70 reviews.

3. Forked Up Vegan, Blackstock Market

Forked Up Vegan is a fully vegan trader at Blackstock Market. It has a Google rating of 4.9 stars from 70 reviews. | Forked Up Vegan

Dale Street Kitchen & Bar is a restaurant with a great selection of veggie options. It has a Google rating of 4.8 stars from 1,400 reviews.

4. Dale Street Kitchen & Bar, Dale Street

Dale Street Kitchen & Bar is a restaurant with a great selection of veggie options. It has a Google rating of 4.8 stars from 1,400 reviews. | Dale Street Kitchen & Bar.

