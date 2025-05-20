Top 13 best-rated vegetarian-friendly restaurants in Liverpool

Vegetarianism and veganism continue to gain popularity and Liverpool has certainly adapted. The city boasts an incredible selection of vegetarian-friendly restaurants, including fully plant-based eateries.
We have rounded up the top rated veggie places in the city, which have impressive customers. The rankings are based on Google reviews.
Take a look at the top 13 best-rated veggie friendly joints in Liverpool. Each restaurant has received at least 50 Google reviews and has a menu featuring a large selection of vegetarian or vegan dishes.
1. The Vibe, Chancery House
The Vibe is a fully vegan cafe. It has a Google rating of 4.9 stars from 755 reviews. | Emma Dukes
2. Guac ‘n’ Roll Kitchen, Kempston Street
Guac ‘n’ Roll Kitchen is a fully vegan cafe. It has a Google rating of 4.9 stars from 130 reviews. | guacnrollkitchen via Instagram.
3. Forked Up Vegan, Blackstock Market
Forked Up Vegan is a fully vegan trader at Blackstock Market. It has a Google rating of 4.9 stars from 70 reviews. | Forked Up Vegan
4. Dale Street Kitchen & Bar, Dale Street
Dale Street Kitchen & Bar is a restaurant with a great selection of veggie options. It has a Google rating of 4.8 stars from 1,400 reviews. | Dale Street Kitchen & Bar.