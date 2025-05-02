2 . Panoramic 34, West Tower, Liverpool L3 9PJ

Panoramic 34 is famous for being Britain's tallest restaurant. The 34-floor eatery offers 360-degree views as you enjoy your food, and is praised for its delicious afternoon tea. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available too. One reviewer said: "The afternoon tea was of excellent quality and the coffee was amazing." | Panoramic 34