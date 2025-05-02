Top 19 best spots in Liverpool for a delicious afternoon tea

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd May 2025, 08:17 BST

Here are 19 of Merseyside’s best venues for a delectable afternoon tea, based on local reviews and recommendations.

Afternoon tea is as British as fish and chips, with the selection of finger sandwiches, scones, cakes and hot drinks being a much-loved indulgent treat. In Merseyside there’s no shortage of wonderful venues offering a traditional experience or their own contemporary take on the classic.

We’ve created a list of the best places to enjoy the lovely tradition and have a catch up with friends, based on your reviews and recommendations.

Here, in no particular order, are 19 of Merseyside’s top rated spots for a delicious afternoon tea, including venues in Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens and Knowsley. Let us know your favourites by leaving a comment below.

Whistles Tea Room is a cosy cafe serving coffee, homemade cakes, breakfasts and afternoon tea. One reviewer said: "Delicious afternoon tea. Excellent friendly service, lovely atmosphere and delicious homemade food. Will definitely visit again."

Whistles Tea Room is a cosy cafe serving coffee, homemade cakes, breakfasts and afternoon tea. One reviewer said: "Delicious afternoon tea. Excellent friendly service, lovely atmosphere and delicious homemade food. Will definitely visit again." | Whistles Tea Room

Panoramic 34 is famous for being Britain's tallest restaurant. The 34-floor eatery offers 360-degree views as you enjoy your food, and is praised for its delicious afternoon tea. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available too. One reviewer said: "The afternoon tea was of excellent quality and the coffee was amazing."

Panoramic 34 is famous for being Britain's tallest restaurant. The 34-floor eatery offers 360-degree views as you enjoy your food, and is praised for its delicious afternoon tea. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available too. One reviewer said: "The afternoon tea was of excellent quality and the coffee was amazing." | Panoramic 34

Benty Farm Tearooms is an award-winning cafe and bakery, offering fantastic afternoon tea. The venue is hidden in Thurstaston Woods. One reviewer said: "Food was first class with homemade strawberry jam with the scones and cream. Sandwiches well filled and presented."

Benty Farm Tearooms is an award-winning cafe and bakery, offering fantastic afternoon tea. The venue is hidden in Thurstaston Woods. One reviewer said: "Food was first class with homemade strawberry jam with the scones and cream. Sandwiches well filled and presented." | Benty Farm Tearooms

OH ME OH MY is a beautiful city centre venue. The tea room specialises in afternoon tea, with veggie, vegan and gluten-free options available. One reviewer said: "Delicious afternoon tea, in a spectacular venue with the best service!"

OH ME OH MY is a beautiful city centre venue. The tea room specialises in afternoon tea, with veggie, vegan and gluten-free options available. One reviewer said: "Delicious afternoon tea, in a spectacular venue with the best service!" | OH ME OH MY

