A new study has revealed the cheapest places to buy fish and chips in the UK, and a well-loved Merseyside location is right near the top of the list.

Credit Card company Capital on Tap researched 30 UK locations, analysing a variety of metrics from the average ratings of shops, average fish and chip prices, and these prices as a percentage of the average weekly salary in each area.

New Brighton placed second for affordability, with a portion of fish and chips costing just 1.07% of a weekly wage, just behind Southwold’s 1.06%. Priced at an average of £7.67, it was actually the most budget-friendly option in the study in terms of cash spent. The Wirral seaside town also offers the cheapest chips, priced at just £2.70 a portion.

So, New Brighton is clearly an ideal choice for a chippy tea on the beach, but which fish and chip shops are the best? We have a taken a look at Google Reviews ratings to rank every chippy and cafe that sells traditional fish and chips for takeaway. Here, from best to lowest rated, are the all the places you can grab the Great British delicacy from on your next visit to New Brighton.

1 . The Seaside Cafe, Marine Promenade, New Brighton The Seaside Cafe can be found on Marine Promenade and is known for its lovely fish and chips. It has a Google rating of 4.4 out five stars, from 991 reviews. | Google Street View

2 . Helen's Fish & Chips, Mount Pleasant Road, New Brighton, Helen's Fish & Chips is located on Mount Pleasant Road and serves a mix of fish and chips and Chinese dishes. It has a Google rating of 4.4 out of five stars, from 141 reviews. | Google Street View

3 . Sun Hua Fish & Chips, Rowson Street, New Brighton Sun Hua Fish & Chip is located on Rowson Street and serves up English and Chinese dishes, and of course, a chippy tea. It has a Google rating of 4.4 out of five stars, from 109 reviews. | Google Street View

4 . New World, Seabank Road, New Brighton Located on Seabank Road, New World is a Chinese takeaway and fish & chip shop. It has a Google rating of 4.4 out five stars, from 50 reviews. | Google Street View