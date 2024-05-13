Top ten Liverpool restaurants you need to visit, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Going out for food is one of life’s little joys, whether you’re visiting a family-run cafe for a slap up breakfast or heading to a fine-dining venue to celebrate a special occasion with friends and family.

Liverpool is the perfect place for enjoying a meal out, with hundreds of fantastic restaurants, cafes and pubs in and around the city centre, offering classic Scouse dishes such as salt and pepper chicken or unique cuisines you’re yet to try. But with so much choice it can be difficult to choose just where to go visit.

Luckily, customers are able to easily review the restaurants they have visited on Tripadvisor, sharing their experiences with others and rating the venues out of five. These restaurants are then ranked by the website, helping you to see which eateries are the most-loved.

Here are the top ten best restaurants in Liverpool, according to Tripadvisor reviews (as of May 13, 2024). Did your favourite make the list?

1 . Akasya, Bold Street L1 Taking the number one spot on Tripadvisor for Liverpool restaurants is Akasya. 🍽️ The Turkish bar and grill offers a range of dishes, from hummus and olives to lamb shanks and chicken shish. ⭐ Akasya is rated five out five, from more than 1,100 reviews. 📍 Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4DS Photo: Akasya

2 . Defne Turkish BBQ Restaurant, Fazakerley L9 Coming in at number two is Defne Turkish BBQ, a family-run restaurant in Fazakerley. 🍽️ They have an extensive menu, featuring chicken iskender, moussaka and kebabs.⭐ Defne is rated five out five, from more than 300 reviews. 📍 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool L9 0HZ Photo: Defne Turkish BBQ Restaurant

3 . Jomsom Nepalese Restaurant, Mossley Hill L18 In third place is Jomsom Nepalese Restaurant, located in Mossley Hill. 🍽️ The restaurant offers tons of authentic Nepalese dishes and has a wide range of veggie and vegan options too.⭐ Jomsom Nepalese Restaurant is rated five out five from more than 100 reviews. 📍 Dovedale Road, Liverpool L18 5EP Photo: Jomsom Nepalese Restaurant

4 . Dale Street Kitchen & Bar by Shino, Dale Street L2 At number four is Dale Street Kitchen & Bar by Shino, a relaxed restaurant serving up delicious meals. 🍽️ The restaurant offers a wide range of dishes, including its popular breakfast and brunch items.⭐ Dale Street Kitchen & Bar is rated five out five, from more than 1,300 reviews. 📍 Dale Street, Liverpool L2 5TF Photo: Tripadvisor