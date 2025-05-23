I love Lark Lane - these are my top 10 favourite restaurants and bars right near Sefton Park

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd May 2025, 09:38 BST

Discover the best independent eateries and lively pubs on Liverpool's Lark Lane near Sefton Park before heading to BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Right next to Liverpool’s iconic Sefton Park, Lark Lane is bursting with vibrant independent eateries and bustling pubs.

The bohemian street has restaurants and quirky shops aplenty with some great history. Not much more than 500 yards from end to end, it encapsulates the spirit of the city.

With BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend taking over Sefton Park this weekend, I have put together a guide to all my favourite restaurants and pubs on Lark Lane, which are perfect to visit before heading to the festival - or after if you don’t fancy dancing until 10.00pm.

Take a look at my top ten suggestions below.

If you're a lover of hummus, Hafla Hafla is for you. Expect street food inspired by the Middle East and brilliant service.

1. Hafla Hafla, Lark Lane

If you're a lover of hummus, Hafla Hafla is for you. Expect street food inspired by the Middle East and brilliant service. | Hafla Hafla

Petit Cafe is one of my all time favourite bars and is the perfect place for bar snacks and a 10/10 French martini.

2. Petit Cafe, Lark Lane

Petit Cafe is one of my all time favourite bars and is the perfect place for bar snacks and a 10/10 French martini. | Google

Pippin's Corner is located on the popular Lark Lane, just a short walk away from Sefton Park. The dog-friendly cafe serves breakfast all day, with options such as Boston pancakes, spicy eggs and a vegan full English.

3. Pippin's Corner, Lark Lane

Pippin's Corner is located on the popular Lark Lane, just a short walk away from Sefton Park. The dog-friendly cafe serves breakfast all day, with options such as Boston pancakes, spicy eggs and a vegan full English. | Pippin's Corner

The Green Man is a cosy pub by the 1936 Pub Co. The lovely venue is dimly lit inside and offers lovely outdoor seating.

4. The Green Man, Lark Lane

The Green Man is a cosy pub by the 1936 Pub Co. The lovely venue is dimly lit inside and offers lovely outdoor seating. | The Green Man

