Right next to Liverpool’s iconic Sefton Park, Lark Lane is bursting with vibrant independent eateries and bustling pubs.

The bohemian street has restaurants and quirky shops aplenty with some great history. Not much more than 500 yards from end to end, it encapsulates the spirit of the city.

With BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend taking over Sefton Park this weekend, I have put together a guide to all my favourite restaurants and pubs on Lark Lane, which are perfect to visit before heading to the festival - or after if you don’t fancy dancing until 10.00pm.

Take a look at my top ten suggestions below.

1 . Hafla Hafla, Lark Lane If you're a lover of hummus, Hafla Hafla is for you. Expect street food inspired by the Middle East and brilliant service. | Hafla Hafla

2 . Petit Cafe, Lark Lane Petit Cafe is one of my all time favourite bars and is the perfect place for bar snacks and a 10/10 French martini. | Google

3 . Pippin's Corner, Lark Lane Pippin's Corner is located on the popular Lark Lane, just a short walk away from Sefton Park. The dog-friendly cafe serves breakfast all day, with options such as Boston pancakes, spicy eggs and a vegan full English. | Pippin's Corner