There is no doubt that Liverpool’s food scene is impressive, with an abundance of food markets, independent restaurants and tastes from all across the globe.
The historic port city has long been influenced by flavours from overseas and you’ll find pretty much any cuisine your heart desires, whether that’s Italian food, Ukrainian, Jamaican, Afghan or Turkish. But, Liverpool does have some of it’s very own dishes too, which have been a staple in Scouse households for many years.
We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to share the foods that they associate with our city and its surrounding areas. From a Wet Nelly and Liverpool Tart to Pea Wack and Scouse, here are ten famous foods you need to try on your next trip to Merseyside.
1. Wet Nelly
The Wet Nelly – a Scouse twist on the traditional bread pudding – dates back to the 1950s and is a more moist version of a Lancashire fruit cake. It came about after the war when people who were struggling for money would use stale bread to make dessert. | neillangan - stock.adobe.com
2. Scouse
Usually made with chunks of lamb or beef, Scouse is a hearty stew featuring potatoes, carrots and onions and usually served with crusty bread and pickled beetroot/cabbage. It is believed to have originated from the Port of Liverpool, and was traditionally made with whatever leftovers were available. Its name comes from 'lobscouse' which is a European sailors' stew. You'll find Scouse at most Liverpool restaurants throughout the colder months but most people will argue that their mum or nan makes it best. | Sadie Gilbert
3. Liverpool Tart
The Liverpool Tart was first mentioned in an 1897 family cookbook. Looking similar to a treacle tart, it is made with boiled and minced lemons, butter, sugar and eggs. | Adobe Stock
4. Everton Mints
Everton mints were first produced in a Liverpool sweet shop close to Goodison Park, home of Everton FC.
The owner of the sweet shop, one Mother Noblett, created the mints to appeal to Everton fans, making them black and white in honour of the team's then black and white kit. | Hancocks
