2 . Scouse

Usually made with chunks of lamb or beef, Scouse is a hearty stew featuring potatoes, carrots and onions and usually served with crusty bread and pickled beetroot/cabbage. It is believed to have originated from the Port of Liverpool, and was traditionally made with whatever leftovers were available. Its name comes from 'lobscouse' which is a European sailors' stew. You'll find Scouse at most Liverpool restaurants throughout the colder months but most people will argue that their mum or nan makes it best. | Sadie Gilbert