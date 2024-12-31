2 . Ye Cracke, Rice Street

Ye Cracke on Rice Street is a 19th-century pub, where John Lennon used to go when he was in art school nearby, even taking Cynthia, his first wife, there on their first date. Filled with Beatles memorabilia, it’s a pilgrimage for fans of the Fab Four as well as a watering hole popular with locals. It is said to have opened in 1825. | Wikimedia Commons