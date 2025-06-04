Tripe still on the menu for 1 in 20 Scousers, says survey

New research from Philips – the inventors of the airfryer – reveals Brits are turning their backs on trendy dishes like avocado on toast in favour of classic English fare like tripe and steak and kidney.

And it’s not just Merseyside (5%) keeping the classics alive. Across the UK, younger generations are helping to revive the nation’s old-school favourites – from steak and kidney pie to liver and onions – often giving them a modern twist with the help of an airfryer.

Nearly half of Gen Z are now serving up classics like liver and onions, with a third (32%) admitting they find modern food too complicated.

In fact, two in five Gen Z parents (43%) say they cook nostalgic dishes like corned beef hash for their kids, with 24% making liver and onions, 38% serving steak and kidney pie, and 16% even dishing up tripe and onions.

And when it comes to cooking, almost a third (31%) say they regularly improve classic meals in the airfryer, while 32% insist it actually makes them taste better.

Surprisingly, it’s older generations who are now embracing trendier food choices. While many over-60s grew up eating offal and other hearty dishes, 79% now say they eat avocado on toast – more than Gen Z, where the figure stands at 70%.

The research shows the UK’s appetite for traditional fare remains strong: 64% of home cooks still enjoy spam, and 40% regularly eat kidneys.

The study* comes as Philips continues its mission to celebrate all foods, including the old classics, showing how, with care and the right technology, they can be transformed into delicious meals that Brits can truly enjoy.

Philips Airfryer chef, Martin Senders, says: “It’s great to see traditional British dishes making a comeback, with so many Gen Z parents keen to pass these classic meals down to their kids.

"With the help of our Airfryer, these beloved dishes are made even more delicious, enhancing the flavours without losing that nostalgic taste we all love.

"Classics like liver and onion can be quite tricky to get right through traditional cooking methods, but thanks to our innovative RapidAir Technology, you can achieve the perfect crispy texture on the outside while keeping the inside tender and evenly cooked.

"From corned beef hash to liver and onions, it’s all about making these timeless dishes even tastier than we remember - so the next generation can enjoy them too.”