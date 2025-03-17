Two Liverpool pubs have been crowned among the UK’s best for a full Irish breakfast this Paddy’s Day.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of us might be more used to a full English breakfast but many restaurants and cafes across the UK serve up a hearty Irish version.

A full Irish breakfast typically includes bacon, sausages, black and white pudding, eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes and potatoes. It's often served with Irish soda bread, butter and a cup of tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With today marking St Patrick’s Day, researchers at Best New Bingo Sites have revealed the UK’s best cafes and pubs to enjoy an Irish breakfast. The rankings were created by analysing reviews on Tripadvisor and Google Maps, including their overall percentage of 5-star ratings. Each venue was then given a score of 100.

Full Irish breakfast. | Submitted

While Coventry’s O’Toole’s Cafe took the number one spot, followed by Cafe Parisienne in Clapham, two Liverpool restaurants featured in the top ten list - with one making the top three.

Located on Tithebarn Street, Shenanigans Irish Pub & Restaurant completed the top three venues thanks to its ‘The Irish Sun’ full breakfast. The popular pub score 81.48 out of 100. Elsewhere in Liverpool, Flanagans Apple placed 6th, with a score of 71.21, thanks to its ‘The Mega Irish Breakfast’ and ‘Hearty Irish Breakfast’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Top 10 Irish Breakfasts in the UK

O'Toole's Cafe - Coventry - 100/100 Cafe Parisienne - London - 91.84/100 Shenanigans Irish Pub & Restaurant - 81.48/100 The Full Irish - Newry - 77.45/100 The Irish Bar - Llandudno - 74.47100 Flanagans Apple - Liverpool - 71.21/100 Claddagh Ring - London - 67.27/100 O'Sheas Irish Bar - Manchester - 66.03/100 The Koffee Pot - Manchester - 58.16/100 Molly's Cafe - Birmingham - 55.28/100

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website