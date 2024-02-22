Register
'Mouth-watering American classics with a side of drag' - unique new diner to open in Liverpool

From 8.00pm, the venue will transform into a 'disco diner'.
Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 10:46 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 13:21 GMT
A unique dining experience is coming to Liverpool, offering "a whole new level of fabulousness served with a side of sass".

Dorothy's Diner will offer a new take on the 1950s American diner experience with guests being served by fabulous drag queens. Promising "mouth-watering American classics with a side of drag," the Victoria Street venue will serve delicious food and drink such as burgers, pizza and milkshakes - the latter available with added booze.

From 8.00pm, the venue will transform into a 'disco diner' and will only allow entry to those aged over 18, with 'cheesy classics' playing on the speakers and a range of drinks available. Prior to 8.00pm, those of all ages can visit the diner, however anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

A spokesperson for Dorothy's Diner told LiverpoolWorld the new concept is a result of the success of Dororthy's Showbar and is ideal for a fun night out with friends or a memorable dining experience.

Located on Victoria Street in Liverpool's Pride Quarter, Dorothy's Diner will open on Friday, March 29, with an "unforgettable" grand opening. More details will be revealed soon.

