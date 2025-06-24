'Unique' pub with 'wallet-friendly prices' opens in Liverpool city centre
A brand-new pub has opened its doors in the old Reiss Liverpool site.
Promising real pub vibes and ‘wallet-friendly’ pricing, the lively new addition - named Temple Tavern - has launched in the Cavern Quarter.
Blending authentic Irish character with Liverpool energy, Temple Tavern aims to be more than just a bar— offering a celebration of community, music and rotating special offers.
The new pub is the latest addition from Pub Invest Group Ltd, which is behind more than 40 sites across Liverpool and the wider region, including McCooley’s, Black Rabbit and Dirty O’Shea’s.
Speaking ahead of the launch, Shannon Gaynor, Operations Manager said: “It’s going to be an intimate yet lively pub with lots packed into it, from the detail that’s gone into the interiors to the traditional Irish music.
“We’re going to roll back pricing to what you expect from a local pub so we’re going to be pretty unique compared to most city centre venues as well.”
Temple Tavern is open Sunday to Thursday from 12pm until 2am, and 12pm to 4am on Friday and Saturday. It can be found at 46-48 Stanley Street.
