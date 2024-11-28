A new Liverpool restaurant has earned its first Michelin Guide listing, just six months after opening.

Renowned Liverpudlian chef and winner of Great British Menu 2021, Dan McGeorge, opened his debut restaurant in May this year transforming the Grade II Listed 29A Hope Street into a fine-dining eatery.

A 26-cover restaurant, Vetch serves up dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients and the menu features a five-course lunch and a seven-course dinner. Dishes change seasonally and showcase modern British cooking, influenced by Nordic and Asian flavours.

The fine dining venue was awarded two AA rosettes for culinary excellence in September, and has now earned its first listing in the internationally recognised Michelin Guide. Vetch is described in the guide’s listing as ‘homely’, with understated decor and minimalist furnishings.

Dan McGeorge, owner of Vetch Liverpool. | Jenny Jones Photography

The Michelin Guide continues: “The modern, well-versed cooking successfully incorporates a range of East Asian influences including shokupan milk bread, Korean chicken wings and char siu pork belly. At dinner, it’s a tasting menu affair which shows the full breadth of cooking, but keep an eye out for the great value offering at lunch and early evening.’’

Prior to the launch of Vetch, Dan McGeorge said it had always been his ‘dream’ to open a restaurant in his own city. Speaking on the Michelin listing, he said: ‘’Being included in the Michelin Guide is amazing news, as a team we’ve just tried to do our best to bring the restaurant to life since we opened the doors in May.

“We couldn’t be prouder; this is a real team effort. We’ve taken our time and hopefully, the work we’ve put in has helped build a solid foundation for the future. Achieving this recognition reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion of every single one of us, but we won’t rest on our laurels, and we’ll keep striving to improve to deliver menus for our guests to enjoy.’’

