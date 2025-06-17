Joe & The Juice, known for its vibrant atmosphere, is opening a new site on Bold Street this June.

Known for its energetic vibe, healthy menu of juices and shake, and the viral Tunacado sandwich of course, the brand has captured the attention of a generation wanting Instagram-worthy, good-for-you food.

Now, it is preparing to open its third site in Liverpool city centre, taking over the former Ace & Tate site on Bold Street.

Joe & the Juice will launch the exciting new store on Saturday (June 21) and will be celebrating by giving away hundreds of free ice cream.

From 2.00pm on Saturday, they will be handing out their limited-edition product for the summer - the Power Shake Pop for the first 200 people. Inspired by their iconic Power Shake, they have collaborated with Danish ice cream producer Hansens to create the new treat.

Joe & the Juice Bold Street will be open from 7.00am to 9.00pm Monday to Friday, and 8.00am to 9.00pm Saturday and Sunday.