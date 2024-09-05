Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The venue is set to open on Berry Street.

A new cocktail bar promising the ‘ultimate karaoke experience’ is set to open its doors in Liverpool city centre.

Taking over the former home of Rack and Dollar and Berry Street Bar and Kitchen, Vox claims it will be Liverpool’s ‘first luxury private karaoke and cocktail lounge’. According to the bar’s website, it will serve ‘exquisite cocktails’ and offer customers the chance to ‘sing your heart out’.

Berry Street, Liverpool. | Wikimedia

The bar will operate out of the first floor of 27-35 Berry Street, after being granted a premises license earlier this year. According to the license, Vox will be open from 12.00pm until 4.00am Monday to Sunday, with live music, recorded music, dance and the sale of alcohol and late night refreshments permitted. There will also be bookable karaoke booths and a waiter service will operate throughout the premises.

While an opening date has not yet been announced, Vox Karaoke Cocktail Bar has become more active on social media in recent days and signage can be seen on Berry Street. The website says ‘coming soon’.