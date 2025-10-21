LDRS

A restaurant in Merseyside has been nominated for a prestigious national award, in the same week it was given the highest possible food hygiene rating.

Dosa Village in Prescot has had a turbulent start, but has now been shortlisted for the “Best Indian Restaurant” at the renowned Asian Curry Awards 2025. When Dosa Village was just starting out this summer, Knowsley Council’s environmental health officers inspected it on July 23, resulting in a one-star-rating.

The restaurant said the inspection took place at a time when they were still preparing for its official opening, but officers found “clear evidence” of ongoing food preparation, despite claims the food was for staff only.

However, the owner of Dosa Village, Karthik Sivakumar, said the restaurant took on board all of the recommendations made by the council’s environmental health team and fully expected the new five star rating.

The LDRS reported Mr Sivakumar initial reaction to the previous report, when he said at the time: “During the inspection, we were one week old, and we were doing some plumbing work. The inspector came at that time and we were unorganised. So he has to do the report based on that day, so he gave us a one-star [rating].

“We are ready for the revisit, [and we are] hoping for a five-star [rating].”

That expectation has now come to fruition, after Dosa Village were visited by council officers on October 2 who conducted a follow-up food hygiene inspection. As a result, the Food Standards Agency has given the restaurant the highest possible five-star-rating.

Responding to the update, Mr Sivakumar said: “We are very happy but we were also very confident because all of our previous five restaurants, all the restaurants got four and five stars, so we did our normal thing, and they gave us five stars.”

In more good news for Dosa Village restaurant, it has been nominated – and now shortlisted – for the Asian Curry Awards 2025 in the “Best Indian Restaurant” category. The prestigious ceremony will take place at Grosvenor House in London’s Mayfair on November 16.

Mr Sivakumar added: “There will be a final selection and we would love people to support us and hope we will get the votes we need, but its great to get the nomination.”