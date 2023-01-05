The pub chain was one of the first to take part in Veganuary.

Wetherspoon has launched a new menu item for Veganuary.

Encouraging more people to consider a plant-based lifestyle, Veganuary is a month long challenge, with participants following a vegan diet for the whole of January.

Restaurants and food companies across the world release new menu items and launch new products throughout the month and many offer discounts.

One of the first pub chains to get involved in Veganuary, Wetherspoons has long had a number of vegan dishes on its menu, including a vegan breakfast, smashed avocado muffin and its Beyond Meat Fiesta burger.

Many restaurants across Liverpool have launched new plant-based dishes, including Wagamama’s new udon noodles and Honest Burgers’ Teriyaki burger.

Wetherspoon’s food development manager, Matt Elsdon, said: “Our vegan meals are extremely popular and are an important part of our overall food offering.

“This year we have added Katsu Quorn Nugget Curry to the menu. We are pleased to be associated with Veganuary and to highlight the range of vegan dishes on our menu.”

The Katsu Quorn Nugget Curry features vegan nuggets, katsu curry sauce and a bed of white rice. The new dish is available in Wetherspoon branches across Merseyside, as well as a meat version containing chicken.