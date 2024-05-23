Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular city centre restaurant was handed a one star hygiene rating and told ‘major improvements’ were needed.

A popular Liverpool restaurant has been hit with a one star food hygiene rating after inspectors once again discovered out of date meat. The Gino D’Acampo restaurant, located at INNSiDE on Old Hall Street, was visited by the city council’s environmental health officers on March 28, 2024 and told ‘major improvements’ were needed.

The Old Hall street venue was rated as five out five following an inspection in March 2023, however, this isn’t the first time environmental health officers have raised concerns. In January 2023, the restaurant was also hit with a one star hygiene rating after inspectors found out of date meat and poor standards of cleaning.

A Freedom of Information request (FOI) made at the time revealed that officers found number of foods in a walk-in fridge with expired use-by dates. The standard of cleaning in the main service kitchen was ‘poor’ and food debris and grease was noted. Two more inspections took place and the restaurant was awarded a three star rating, followed by the five star rating in March last year.

The latest inspection report has now been revealed by an FOI and found that inspectors once again discovered out of date produce.

The new report, which places fresh scrutiny on the business, said inspectors found four 16oz steaks past their use by dates in a downstairs kitchen. Additionally, a 32oz cote de beouf steak was four days past its date and chilled boneless beef was found with a ‘should be consumed’ date of June 2023. A tray of swordfish was incorrectly labelled and inspectors also found out of date ham.

Other concerns noted were plates being stored under blue roll dispensers, which could pose a cross contamination risk, and daily food safety closing checks conflicting with what was found during the inspection - in regards to out of date food. No issues were noted surrounding cleanliness or the structure of the premises.

In a statement following the publication of the one star rating, a spokesperson for the restaurant said: “We are extremely disappointed with this rating and do not believe it to be a fair and balanced reflection of the high standards of food hygiene, cleanliness, and management to be found at our Liverpool restaurant. Grounds for this have been formally raised with the local authority, who during their visit praised the restaurant on its standards of cleanliness, and an immediate request for re-inspection submitted.

“This is anticipated to be conducted in the coming weeks. We are committed to delivering the highest standards of service to our guests, and further to the local authority’s visit in March, the recommended improvements were implemented with immediate effect.