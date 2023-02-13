Shrove Tuesday falls on February 21 this year.

Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, is just around the corner, starting the countdown to Easter. Marking the last day of indulgence before Lent begins, Shrove Tuesday falls on February 21 this year and is the perfect time to try local pancake offerings.

Whether you prefer thick, bouncy pancakes with oodles of syrup or a classic pancake with lemon and sugar, there are plenty of brilliant options in Liverpool.

Moose Coffee

Moose Coffee offers an excellent range of pancake or waffle options, made to order. Choose from maple syrup and bacon, peanut butter and chocolate, and more. For more information about booking a table, please click here.

Organico

Organico’s pancakes feature candied walnuts. Image: Emma Dukes

Organico is Bold Street’s veggie and vegan juice bar and eatery. Pancakes are a permanent fixture on their menu and are suitable for vegans. The delicious pancakes are topic with candied walnuts, berry coulis, fruit and syrup. The cafe is walk-in only, please click here for more information.

Albert’s Schloss

Delicious pancakes at Albert’s Schloss.

Albert’s Schloss Bold Street will plate up loaded pancakes from 9am on Tuesday February 21. Options include Banoffee Pie pancakes, with caramelised bananas, ice cream and sweet caramel sauce, classic pancakes with fruit and ice cream or savoury options. To book a table, please click here for more information.

The Vibe

Gluten-free and vegan pancakes at The Vibe. Image: The Vibe

The Vibe is Liverpool’s completely plant-based cafe, located at Chancery House. Pancakes feature on their menu all year round, and are suitable for vegans and are gluten free. The ‘Power Me Up Pancakes’ are topped with a berry compote, fresh fruit, a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of maple syrup. The cafe is walk-in only, please click here for more information.

Bill’s

All you can eat pancakes at Bill’s. Image: Bill's

Known for excellent Pancake Day options, Bill’s are once again offering bottomless pancakes. This Pancake Day enjoy all you can eat pancakes all day for just £7.50. Add unlimited hot drinks from £3.50 or go boozy with bottomless prosecco from £18.50. There’s also the chance to win a year’s supply of pancakes to the customer who eats the most pancakes at Bill’s within 90 minutes. To book a table, please click here for more information.

Brunchin’

Liverpool have tons of great pancake options. Image: Sam Moghadam Khamseh

Brunchin’ is a healthy restaurant in the heart of Liverpool that has a selection of tasty pancakes to enjoy, including a vegan option. Located on Richmond Street, pancakes are served from 9 until 12 daily, and will be available on Pancake Day! Visit their official website for more information.

Cosy Club

Pancake stack at Cosy Club.

