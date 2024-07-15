Every city is known for something, and for many areas across the UK it is a specific type of food or drink.
From seafood to beer and everything in between, there is something for everyone to try when visiting a UK city for the first time.
So, what is an absolute food and drink staple that represents your city? We asked our expert journalists across the country to name the dish or drink that’s most synonymous with their area.
Here is our ultimate guide in 13 cities across the UK.
1. London - Pie, Mash and Liquor
An East End classic which came about thanks to London’s iconic River Thames. In the 1800s the waterway was full of eels and local pie shops began using the fish for pie filling as a cheaper alternative to using meat - traditionally served with mashed potato and a hot parsley liquor gravy. While many pie shops today still offer jellied eels, a baked minced beef version of the pie is more widely served in the city. | Adobe Stock
2. Portsmouth - Seafood
Portsmouth is known for its seafood, especially fish and chips. As a city sat directly on the sea, it prides itself on offering an exceptional chip dinner. The city is full to the brim with classic chippies as well as the popular fish market which is really popular with tourists - there is also a cockle bar near Gunwharf Quays which serves up fresh fish delicacies, Portsmouth is certainly a fish-lover city. | Eric Laudonien - stock.adobe.com
3. Birmingham - Cadbury’s Dairy Milk
Cadbury, one of the world’s largest confectionery manufacturers, was founded in Birmingham in 1824. The Cadbury factory in Bournville, Birmingham, is a major landmark and tourist attraction. The rich, creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate is synonymous with the city. The brand’s deep roots in Birmingham and its continued presence in the city make Cadbury Chocolate a significant representation of Birmingham. | Adobe Stock
4. Glasgow - Roll and square sausage
Glaswegian comedian Billy Connolly expressed the joy of a roll and square sausage best when he said: “Go to Glasgow at least once in your life and have a roll and square sliced sausage and a cup of tea. When you feel the tea coursing over your spice-singed tongue, you’ll know what I mean when I say - it’s good to be alive.” | Peter Reiner - stock.adobe.com
