A petition has been launched to ‘save’ the last Wimpy in Merseyside.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Princes Pavement in Birkenhead, the Wimpy franchise is the last of the brand’s restaurants in Merseyside but is currently closed.

A forfeiture notice can be seen outside the premises. It states: “Under the terms of the demised lease, we as authorised agents on behalf of the landlord have this day re-entered these premises, known as 31 Princes Pavement, Birkenhead, CH41 2XY. Any attempt by you or your agents to enter these premises will result in criminal or civil proceedings being taken against you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a notice on the door from franchisee Sanjay Chaddah suggests the branch is only closed temporarily. It reads: “We will be opening next week, business as usual. We are sorry for any inconvenience.”

The official Wimpy website says: “Wimpy Birkenhead is temporarily closed. We hope to reopen again in the near future and want to thank our valued customers for their continued support.”

The closure has heightened fears that the “local treasure” could be lost forever, adding to concerns that it may be impacted by Wirral Council’s plans for the regeneration of Birkenhead town centre. As a result, a petition has been set up, urging the local authority to “preserve” the beloved restaurant and find it a new home.

Wimpy, Birkenhead. | Google Street View

The petition, created by Robert Keiran Beattie, reads: “My passion for Wimpy Birkenhead is not simply about the charm of fast food; it represents a legacy deeply rooted in the North West of England. Our beloved Wimpy in Birkenhead is not just a local treasure, but an emblem of national heritage that needs to be preserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Originally nestled in Princes Pavement, Birkenhead, it has become an indispensable piece of our community fabric. However, we are at the precipice of losing this landmark unless we take action. This petition seeks the aid of Wirral Borough Council to save Wimpy Birkenhead by finding it a new home.”

Beattie added that “more than a single business” is at risk, noting: “Wimpy Birkenhead is the last of its kind left in the North West. Losing it would not only be a blow to the people of Birkenhead, but it would also mark the end of an era regionally.”

LiverpoolWorld approached Wirral Council for comment.