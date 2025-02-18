Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Explore my exceptional dining experience at the award-winning Wreck Bistro in Liverpool.

It has become my boyfriend’s and my tradition to visit a different Elite Bistros venue for Valentine’s Day every year and, though we have visited Wreck before, we decided we would return to the Liverpool eatery this Valentine’s weekend.

Originally planning to visit the now-closed Burnt Truffle in Heswall, we headed to Wreck on Seel Street on Saturday (February 15) with high hopes.

We were very pleased to be sat downstairs - the best part of the venue in my opinion - and noticed that although it was busy, the restaurant was peaceful and relaxing. After our lovely server gave us our menus and talked us through the specials, we ordered a couple of drinks - a Port of Liverpool cocktail for me and a lager for Jack.

Although we knew we were definitely ordering three courses each, we couldn’t not order some Fried and salted Valencian almonds and Gordal olives for the table. I am not kidding when I say we regularly talk about how unbelievable Wreck’s almonds are and they’re a huge part of why we fell in love with Gary Usher’s restaurants in the first place.

With our other courses, we always aim to try something different and I’m always thrilled to see the vegan menu has changed since my last visit. It’s hard to explain but none of the options are ever anything I would usually consider ordering but every time, I’m blown away.

This time, I chose the roasted butternut squash with Baharat spice, hazelnut ‘cream’ and dill pickled cucumber to start, the pan-roasted maitake mushroom for my main and the coconut and vanilla rice pudding for my dessert.

Every dish was absolutely phenomenal and perfectly portioned and I was once again trying to figure out what my favourite ever Wreck dish is - I still can’t choose.

Jack opted for the sticky belly bacon to start, followed by the chicken schnitzel with a shawarma spiced butter and the pavlova off the specials menu. Again, he was blown away and we chatted about how unbelievably good our meals were.

After another cocktail and lager, we were done for the evening. For three courses and two drinks each, as well as nibbles for the table, we paid a total of £167, including a 10% service charge.

I love how Wreck makes you feel like you’re dining at a Michelin starred restaurant (an accolade I believe it should have) but is completely unpretentious and not too expensive for a special occasion. The staff are fantastic, the food is immaculate and it is worth every single penny.