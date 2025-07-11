You can eat Michelin Guide quality food in Liverpool for just £3 - here's how

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Uber Eats is on a mission to revive the iconic British meal deal, collaborating with top chefs to offer a “gourmet twist” on supermarket shelf icons like the Coronation Chicken and BLT, for the throwback price of £3.

The menu has been crafted by Will Murray and Jack Croft, co-owners of top restaurants Fallow, FOWL and Roe. The critically-acclaimed, Michelin Guide chefs rose to fame for their innovative and sustainable approach to British cuisine.

Options includes a luxury Coronation Lobster roll, Rotisserie Chicken & Ssamjang bun, Cheese & Honion focaccia, as well as a VLT sarnie. Each sandwich is priced at £3 and comes with a complimentary serving of luxury crisps and soda to complete the classic meal deal offering.

Will Murray and Jack Croft.placeholder image
Will Murray and Jack Croft. | Handout

The menu will be available for delivery in Liverpool between 12pm and 3pm on July 17 and 18, and the proceeds of every purchase made are being donated to Uber Eats partner City Harvest, a food redistribution charity.

Matthew Price, Regional General Manager, Uber Eats, UKI & Northern Europe, said “Whether it’s lunchtime on a Monday or a late-night pick-me-up at the weekend, Uber Eats is here for those moments when you’ve simply done enough. We want to celebrate everyday wins and make great food that little bit more accessible, whenever and wherever you need it.”

