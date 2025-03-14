A new Greek restaurant promising to transport customers to the sun-kissed Mediterranean will open in Liverpool next month.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promising a world inspired by the popular holiday island of Santorini, Zeus Taverna will open its doors in the former Boots site on the historic Castle Street.

The new venue boasts textured whitewashed walls framed by turquoise blues to create the feel of a traditional Greek taverna, along with a menu of tapas and small plates with favourite dishes like souvlaki, moussaka and kleftiko, and appetisers such as tzatziki and dolmades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as offering a Grecian oasis in the historic city street, Zeus Taverna is also creating more than a dozen jobs, with managerial roles as well as bar, floor and service positions available.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “It’s really exciting. We have spent weeks and months working on Zeus to make sure our customers feel like they’re in Greece or Santorini when they’re visiting or enjoying our food, from the moment they step inside.

“We don’t want it to be just another restaurant. We want it to be like being abroad at home, an experience that will take people back to their holidays, with great music and food, the best service, the best atmosphere, and a really warm welcome.

“We’ve worked really hard to make sure we have captured the essence of Greece.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new Greek restaurant will be opening on the bustling Castle Street in the Liverpool business district in early 2025. Zeus Tavern will be located in the former Boots store. | Zeus Taverna

As well as the colours of the Mediterranean, images of Greek gods and goddesses will adorn the walls, along with trailing floral decorations to mirror the colourful blooms of the region’s gardens; and there’s a luminated cave feature to reflect the grotto-like buildings of the volcanic Santorini.

While the menu will largely feature Greece’s traditional cuisine that’s familiar to food overs, Zeus will also have a selection of unique dishes with fresh seafood like octopus, prawns, mussels and sardines at their heart, as well as speciality salads.

With more than a decade of experience, the team behind Zeus says it’s not only focused on growing a successful and popular restaurant, but in supporting Liverpool’s hospitality industry and creating jobs within it.

“We feel privileged to be able to announce that we will be creating eight full-time and eight part-time opportunities,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To us Zeus Taverna is not just a business but a new journey, with the chance to develop new jobs especially for young people who might want to start out in hospitality. While we are looking for experience with our managerial positions, we are happy to train people for some other roles, and that’s exciting too.”

Zeus Taverna at 44 Castle Street will open to the public on April 3.