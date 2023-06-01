Register
For sale in Liverpool: 3 bedroom home on outskirts of city is ideal for growing families & a steal at £160k

This three-bedroom home ‘ideal for growing families’ has gone on the market on the edge of Liverpool for the bargain price of £160k.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 1st Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:27 BST

This three-bedroom home “ideal for growing families” has gone on the market on the outskirts of Liverpool for the bargain price of £160,000. The property is located in the town of Huyton which is well connected to Liverpool city centre via the M62 and the nearby train station.

Little Estate Agents, who are marketing the property on Zoopla, said in their listing: “Well-presented throughout is this spacious end of terraced property with three bedrooms ideal for a growing family.

“Located in Huyton with a wealth of local amenities close by including shops, schools and recreational facilities. The property is also well connected by rail and road with both Roby train station and the M62 motorway just a short distance away.”

Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

LOCATION: Elizabeth Road, Huyton L36

PRICE: Offers over £160,000

AGENT: Little Estate Agents

CONTACT: 01744 739965

