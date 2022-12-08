The property is in one of Liverpool’s most sought after areas and has a huge rear garden and floating staircase.

A beautiful and modern five bedroom house located in a quiet cul-de-sac is for sale in Liverpool. In the heart of the highly sought after neighbourhood, Woolton, the property is listed on Rightmove for £649,000.

With a 4000 sq. ft. south facing garden, three car driveway and three bathrooms, the house is perfect for large families looking for a luxurious home.

The semi-detached house is finished to an excellent standard and feels like stepping into an expensive hotel.

Full details can be found via Rightmove.

1. Cambrian Way, Woolton Step inside this stunning five-bed property, with marble flooring and modern fixtures throughout - including a floating staircase. Photo Sales

2. Cambrian Way, Woolton The entire house is finished to an excellent standard and feels like a luxury hotel. Photo Sales

3. Cambrian Way, Woolton The kitchen/diner features beautiful dark wooden cabinets, an island and an open plan design. Photo Sales

4. Cambrian Way, Woolton It also opens on to the large garden. Photo Sales