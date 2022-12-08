For sale in Liverpool: Five bed luxury home in quiet cul-de-sac - and it looks like a hotel inside
The property is in one of Liverpool’s most sought after areas and has a huge rear garden and floating staircase.
A beautiful and modern five bedroom house located in a quiet cul-de-sac is for sale in Liverpool. In the heart of the highly sought after neighbourhood, Woolton, the property is listed on Rightmove for £649,000.
With a 4000 sq. ft. south facing garden, three car driveway and three bathrooms, the house is perfect for large families looking for a luxurious home.
The semi-detached house is finished to an excellent standard and feels like stepping into an expensive hotel.
Full details can be found via Rightmove.