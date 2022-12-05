For sale in Liverpool: Spacious Victorian property near Sefton Park with fantastic original features for £525k
The property has stunning Victorian architecture, a large kitchen, courtyard garden and cellar.
If you’re looking for a family home in a leafy conservation area of South Liverpool, look no further.
This charming semi-detached property offers five bedrooms, feature fireplaces and even the original cast iron Victorian range.
The house on Rutland Avenue in L17 is close to a great range of amenities and near a variety of parks including the Grade 1 listed Sefton Park with the impressive Victorian Palm House.
Summary
Location: Rutland Avenue, L17
Price: £525,000
Agent: Strike
