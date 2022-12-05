Register
For sale in Liverpool: Spacious Victorian property near Sefton Park with fantastic original features for £525k

The property has stunning Victorian architecture, a large kitchen, courtyard garden and cellar.

By LiverpoolWorld staff
4 hours ago

If you’re looking for a family home in a leafy conservation area of South Liverpool, look no further.

This charming semi-detached property offers five bedrooms, feature fireplaces and even the original cast iron Victorian range.

The house on Rutland Avenue in L17 is close to a great range of amenities and near a variety of parks including the Grade 1 listed Sefton Park with the impressive Victorian Palm House.

Summary

Location: Rutland Avenue, L17

Price: £525,000

Agent: Strike

The property sits on a leafy street near Sefton Park

The property sits on a leafy street near Sefton Park

2. Rutland Avenue, Sefton Park - £525,000

The front living room showcases stunning original Victorian features.

3. Rutland Avenue, Sefton Park - £525,000

Large windows in the front reception room allow plenty of light and sit underneath original cornicing.

There are five spacious bedrooms within the property.

There are five spacious bedrooms within the property.

