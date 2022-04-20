Fans of the sport will be able to meet the best of the best, including a number of childhood favourites.
Boasting a guest list of over 20 of the greatest wrestlers to grace the squared circle, as well as the chance to watch a live wrestling event - For The Love Of Wrestling is a pure celebration of pro-wrestling.
Here is everything you need to know about For The Love Of Wrestling II in 2022, and how to get tickets.
What is For The Love Of Wrestling?
For The Love Of Wrestling is the UK and Europe’s biggest and best professional wrestling event run by Andy Kleek and the Monopoly Events team.
Growing immensely popular since it debuted with its first show in 2019, the event has drawn in thousands of wrestling fans from across the country and beyond with an immense list of huge personalities from the sport.
You’ll have the opportunity to meet your heroes and get an autograph, and watch a spine-tingling live wrestling show too.
You will also have the chance to buy a variety of wrestling merchandise from the traders zone.
When is it and where is the wrestling event being held?
For The Love Of Wrestling II is taking place at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre for a two-day wrestling weekend extravaganza.
Kicking off on Saturday, April 23 and coming to a close on Sunday, April 24.
Address: King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, L3 4FP
How do I get tickets to For The Love Of Wrestling?
Tickets are still available for the For The Love Of Wrestling event in Liverpool.
Prices vary depending on the different tiers and passes available.
The following ticket prices are courtesy of Ticket Quarter:
- Saturday, Early Entry, 9 am, Standard - £27.50
- Saturday, Standard Entry, 11 am, Standard - £22.00
- Sunday, Standard Entry, 11 am, Standard - £22.00
- Weekend Pass, Early Entry, 9 am, Standard - £49.50
- Saturday, Diamond Entry Pass - £106.00
Infants can attend free of charge and prices differ on concessions - for more details about ticket prices, visit its Ticket Quarter page.
What is the official line-up for the wrestling convention?
The line-up of the debut For The Love Of Wrestling event in 2019 was one of its main attractions, with huge legends such as The Undertaker attending.
However, despite the fact that American Badass is not named for the Liverpool event this time around, the line-up is still as star-studded as ever, featuring WWE Hall of Famers, AEW stars and important pro-wrestling personalities.
All special guests will be appearing during both days of the event, unless stated otherwise.
The guest line-up for For The Love Of Wrestling 2022 is as follows:
- Kurt Angle, WWE Hall of Famer - Saturday ONLY
- Bray Wyatt, WWE Alumni - Saturday ONLY
- Adam Sherr fka Braun Strowman, WWE Alumni
- Joseph Rudd fka Erik Rowan, WWE Alumni
- MJF, AEW wrestler - Saturday ONLY
- JBL, WWE Hall of Famer - Saturday ONLY
- Sting, WWE Hall of Famer - Saturday ONLY
- Torrie Wilson, WWE Alumni
- Victoria, WWE Alumni
- Trish Stratus, WWE Hall of Famer
- Mickie James, WWE Alumni & IMPACT Wrestling star
- Lillian Garcia, WWE Alumni
- Road Dogg, WWE Hall of Famer
- Billy Gunn, WWE Hall of Famer & AEW wrestler
- Devon Dudley, WWE Hall of Famer
- Candice Michelle, WWE Alumni
- Alundra Blayze, WWE Hall of Famer
- SoCal Val, TNA Impact Alumni
- Ted Dibiase Sr, WWE Hall of Famer
- Mike Rotunda, WWE Alumni
- Tatanka, WWE Alumni
- Fred Ottman fka Typhoon, WWE Alumni
- Lanny Poffo, Pro-wrestler and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage’s brother
- The Nasty Boys ft Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags - WWE and WCW Alumni
- Earl Hebner - WWE Alumni, Referee
For more details about the line-up, to book autographs and intimate meet and greet experiences and much more, visit the official website.