A star-studded wrestling convention featuring WWE legends such as Kurt Angle, Sting, and Bray Wyatt is coming to Liverpool in April.

Fans of the sport will be able to meet the best of the best, including a number of childhood favourites.

Boasting a guest list of over 20 of the greatest wrestlers to grace the squared circle, as well as the chance to watch a live wrestling event - For The Love Of Wrestling is a pure celebration of pro-wrestling.

Here is everything you need to know about For The Love Of Wrestling II in 2022, and how to get tickets.

What is For The Love Of Wrestling?

For The Love Of Wrestling is the UK and Europe’s biggest and best professional wrestling event run by Andy Kleek and the Monopoly Events team.

Growing immensely popular since it debuted with its first show in 2019, the event has drawn in thousands of wrestling fans from across the country and beyond with an immense list of huge personalities from the sport.

There is a variety of merchandise on sale during the event (For The Love Of Wrestling)

You’ll have the opportunity to meet your heroes and get an autograph, and watch a spine-tingling live wrestling show too.

You will also have the chance to buy a variety of wrestling merchandise from the traders zone.

When is it and where is the wrestling event being held?

For The Love Of Wrestling II is taking place at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre for a two-day wrestling weekend extravaganza.

Kicking off on Saturday, April 23 and coming to a close on Sunday, April 24.

Address: King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, L3 4FP

How do I get tickets to For The Love Of Wrestling?

Fans dressing up as their favourite wrestlers during the debut For The Love Of Wrestling event in 2019 (For The Love Of Wrestling)

Tickets are still available for the For The Love Of Wrestling event in Liverpool.

Prices vary depending on the different tiers and passes available.

The following ticket prices are courtesy of Ticket Quarter:

Saturday, Early Entry, 9 am, Standard - £27.50

Saturday, Standard Entry, 11 am, Standard - £22.00

Sunday, Standard Entry, 11 am, Standard - £22.00

Weekend Pass, Early Entry, 9 am, Standard - £49.50

Saturday, Diamond Entry Pass - £106.00

Infants can attend free of charge and prices differ on concessions - for more details about ticket prices, visit its Ticket Quarter page .

What is the official line-up for the wrestling convention?

WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle headlines the line-up of special guests at the 2022 For The Love Of Wrestling event in Liverpool (Getty)

The line-up of the debut For The Love Of Wrestling event in 2019 was one of its main attractions, with huge legends such as The Undertaker attending.

However, despite the fact that American Badass is not named for the Liverpool event this time around, the line-up is still as star-studded as ever, featuring WWE Hall of Famers, AEW stars and important pro-wrestling personalities.

All special guests will be appearing during both days of the event, unless stated otherwise.

The guest line-up for For The Love Of Wrestling 2022 is as follows:

Kurt Angle, WWE Hall of Famer - Saturday ONLY

Bray Wyatt, WWE Alumni - Saturday ONLY

Adam Sherr fka Braun Strowman, WWE Alumni

Joseph Rudd fka Erik Rowan, WWE Alumni

MJF, AEW wrestler - Saturday ONLY

JBL, WWE Hall of Famer - Saturday ONLY

Sting, WWE Hall of Famer - Saturday ONLY

Torrie Wilson, WWE Alumni

Victoria, WWE Alumni

Trish Stratus, WWE Hall of Famer

Mickie James, WWE Alumni & IMPACT Wrestling star

Lillian Garcia, WWE Alumni

Road Dogg, WWE Hall of Famer

Billy Gunn, WWE Hall of Famer & AEW wrestler

Devon Dudley, WWE Hall of Famer

Candice Michelle, WWE Alumni

Alundra Blayze, WWE Hall of Famer

SoCal Val, TNA Impact Alumni

Ted Dibiase Sr, WWE Hall of Famer

Mike Rotunda, WWE Alumni

Tatanka, WWE Alumni

Fred Ottman fka Typhoon, WWE Alumni

Lanny Poffo, Pro-wrestler and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage’s brother

The Nasty Boys ft Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags - WWE and WCW Alumni

Earl Hebner - WWE Alumni, Referee