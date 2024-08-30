Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whether you’re studying at the University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores or Liverpool Hope, here is our guide to Freshers’ Week in the city.

Whether you're new to the city or just need a refresher, Liverpool is a city packed with fun things to do and see that won't break the bank.

Now, let's talk about getting around. If you're sticking to the city centre, then it's incredibly walkable. If your campus is central then you could cut your commute down, saving time and money by living in the city centre. However, what you save on transport, first of all rents tend to be on the steeper side.

Plus, the proximity to amenities may be handy, but when it's so easy to go clothes shopping and head out on a last-minute night out, then you could find yourself spending a lot more than the average student budget can stretch to.

Named as one of the UK's best shopping streets due to its eclectic mix of independent shops, cafés and bars, Bold Street will keep you coming back for more. As far as food goes, it's a world on one road.

The street is pedestrianised, which means that if the sun is shining then you can soak up the sun but if you're after an even more casual dining experience then you can always get your food to go and head to the steps of the bombed out church.

With Purple Flag status, Liverpool's diverse nightlife has a lot to offer. Concert Square is as popular with students as it is with stags and hens from out of town so it does get pretty packed out on the weekend. Seel Street is the central hub of Liverpool nightlife, and the range of venues span the entire street. The Baltic Triangle, which is on the outskirts of the city centre, is brimming with cool bars, street art, and Liverpool's first street food market plus newly opened BOXPARK.

Whether you're a culture vulture, a history buff or just want to learn more about the origins of the city, National Museums Liverpool venues are all free to enter and have sizeable collections. Down at the waterfront, The Museum of Liverpool explores the city's diverse history. Across town over on William Brown Street, The World Museum features a planetarium as well as approximately 80,000 artefacts from across the ancient world.

When the sun is shining - which it sometimes does in these parts, there's no shortage of green spaces in Liverpool in which to enjoy it. Sefton, Croxteth, Princes and Calderstones are all equally beautiful in their own way; just don't forget to take your litter with you when you go!