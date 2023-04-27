If you follow the ‘adopt don’t shop’ mantra, this is for you.

Freshfields Animal Rescue are hoping to find permanent homes for many adorable animals in Liverpool and Merseyside, this Spring, as rescue centres across the country report a surge in people looking to give up their pets.

Freshfields began almost 50 years ago and is committed to looking after animals whether they be small pets, farm animals or sick wildlife. With a policy of never putting a healthy animal down, they are looking for lovely people to adopt them and provide a forever home.

Many of these animals have had difficult lives and would love the chance to settle down for good. Could you make their wishes come true and make them part of your family?

1 . Pixie and Bay Pixie and Bay are a pair of Shih-Tzus looking for a new home together. Pixie and Bay would love a home with people who are around most of the time, as they love company. Once they are settled in their home, they can be left for short periods. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue

2 . Dave Dave is an 11-year-old Ragdoll who would thrive in a home with no other pets and older kids. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue

3 . Caesar Caesar is an 18-month-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and Freshfields believe he may be part Malinois. He is suited to a family with children over the age of 12, and potentially dogs. He cannot live with cats. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue

4 . Benji Benji is a Siamese rabbit who was found wandering around a local park. He is quite shy but finding his feet.

