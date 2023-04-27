Freshfields Animal Rescue: 14 lovely pets looking for homes in Liverpool and Merseyside - dogs, cats & rabbits
If you follow the ‘adopt don’t shop’ mantra, this is for you.
Freshfields Animal Rescue are hoping to find permanent homes for many adorable animals in Liverpool and Merseyside, this Spring, as rescue centres across the country report a surge in people looking to give up their pets.
Freshfields began almost 50 years ago and is committed to looking after animals whether they be small pets, farm animals or sick wildlife. With a policy of never putting a healthy animal down, they are looking for lovely people to adopt them and provide a forever home.
Many of these animals have had difficult lives and would love the chance to settle down for good. Could you make their wishes come true and make them part of your family?